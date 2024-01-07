Nike Air Max Plus “Hyper Blue” Making A Return

The Nike Air Max Plus stands tall as an iconic sneaker loved for its bold style and comfort. Its upcoming "Hyper Blue" colorway injects a vibrant energy into this classic silhouette. Embracing the Air Max Plus's signature design, the "Hyper Blue" version boasts a striking blend of electrifying blue hues that make a statement. This iteration retains the shoe's iconic wavy overlays and supportive cushioning, ensuring a combination of style and functionality. The "Hyper Blue" color scheme adds an eye-catching pop to the sneaker, making it an attention-grabbing choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The Air Max Plus has maintained its popularity for its sleek, futuristic design and superior comfort, and this new colorway continues that tradition while offering a fresh, dynamic twist. Anticipated by fans and collectors alike, the "Hyper Blue" variant promises to be a sought-after addition, merging the Air Max Plus's legacy with a bold, contemporary aesthetic. Whether for casual wear or making a statement, this iteration embodies the spirit of the Air Max Plus with its vivid color palette and enduring appeal.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey” New Product Shots

“Hyper Blue” Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole that contains multiple Nike Air bubbles. Also, a gradient blue mesh constructs the uppers, with black designs, creating an interesting look for the sneakers. Next, a small yellow Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides and black laces complete the design. Overall, this pair features one of the most iconic color combinations of blue and black. This pair originally dropped in 2018, and that's what's pictured here. The return of this sneaker will be huge.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus "Hyper Blue" is going to drop in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets Detailed Look

[Via]