Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Sundial” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max Plus is back.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Air Max Plus is a beloved sneaker known for its style and comfort, making it a go-to choice for many sneaker enthusiasts. This classic silhouette has been a favorite for a while, and it's not hard to see why. Now, exciting news is on the horizon as the Nike Air Max Plus is set to release in a stunning "Black/Sundial" colorway. This fresh edition combines sleek black with eye-catching sundial accents, creating a bold and stylish look that's bound to turn heads.

The Air Max Plus features a sleek design with the signature Air cushioning in the sole for added comfort. It's a versatile shoe that can effortlessly complement your everyday outfits while keeping your feet cozy. In summary, the Nike Air Max Plus is a timeless sneaker, and the upcoming "Black/Sundial" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to this classic. Whether you're a sneaker collector or just looking for a comfortable and stylish pair, keep an eye out for these kicks – they're sure to make a statement in your wardrobe.

"Black/Sundial" Nike Air Max Plus

Nike Air Max Plus

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike Air bubbles, maximizing comfort and style. A black material constructs the uppers, and it fades into a yellow gradient nearer the midsole. Yellow waves create a radiant effect throughout the uppers, and a sundial Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides. Sundial Nike branding is featured on the tongue and the Nike Tuned Air logo is on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Sundial” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Black Sundial
Nike Air Max Plus

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.