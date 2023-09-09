Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Sundial” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max Plus is a beloved sneaker known for its style and comfort, making it a go-to choice for many sneaker enthusiasts. This classic silhouette has been a favorite for a while, and it's not hard to see why. Now, exciting news is on the horizon as the Nike Air Max Plus is set to release in a stunning "Black/Sundial" colorway. This fresh edition combines sleek black with eye-catching sundial accents, creating a bold and stylish look that's bound to turn heads.

The Air Max Plus features a sleek design with the signature Air cushioning in the sole for added comfort. It's a versatile shoe that can effortlessly complement your everyday outfits while keeping your feet cozy. In summary, the Nike Air Max Plus is a timeless sneaker, and the upcoming "Black/Sundial" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to this classic. Whether you're a sneaker collector or just looking for a comfortable and stylish pair, keep an eye out for these kicks – they're sure to make a statement in your wardrobe.

"Black/Sundial" Nike Air Max Plus

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike Air bubbles, maximizing comfort and style. A black material constructs the uppers, and it fades into a yellow gradient nearer the midsole. Yellow waves create a radiant effect throughout the uppers, and a sundial Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides. Sundial Nike branding is featured on the tongue and the Nike Tuned Air logo is on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Sundial” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

