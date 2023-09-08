Nike Air Max Plus x A-COLD-WALL “Onyx” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max Plus is a super cool sneaker that's been a hit for a long time. People love it for its unique design and comfy feel. Now, there's something exciting happening with the Nike Air Max Plus. A-COLD-WALL, a famous fashion brand, is teaming up with Nike to create a special version in an "Onyx" colorway. This means they're giving the shoe a fresh look with a mix of dark and light shades, making it stand out even more.

The Nike Air Max Plus has a distinctive wavy upper design that's inspired by ocean waves, and the "Onyx" version adds a touch of elegance to it. It's not just about style, though. These sneakers also have Air cushioning in the sole for extra comfort when you're on the move. In short, the Nike Air Max Plus is a classic sneaker with a new twist thanks to the A-COLD-WALL collaboration. If you want a comfy and stylish pair of kicks with a touch of luxury, keep an eye out for the "Onyx" colorway – it's sure to turn heads.

A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus “Onyx”

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole, that features Nike Air bubbles throughout. A black mesh and leather constructs the uppers as black waves create a ripple effect throughout. A black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides and ACW branding is on the tongues. The heels feature both Nike and A-COLD-WALL branding, and the insoles do as well.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Nike Air Max Plus x A-COLD-WALL "Onyx" will be released on September 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

