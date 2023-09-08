Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Pale Vanilla” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS is a stylish sneaker loved by many people out there. It's known for its comfort and cool look, making it a go-to choice for both casual wear and sporty vibes. Now, let's talk about the upcoming "Pale Vanilla" colorway. This version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS features a soft sail and vanilla tones that give it a clean and fresh appearance. The sail color dominates most of the shoe, with vanilla accents adding a touch of sweetness. It's a versatile look that can match lots of outfits. Note that these sneakers are WMNS-exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available on drop day.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS keeps the classic high-top silhouette that we all adore, with a padded collar for extra comfort. Whether you're hitting the streets or just want to rock some iconic kicks, these sneakers have got you covered. In a nutshell, the Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS is all about style and comfort, and the "Pale Vanilla" colorway adds a charming twist to this beloved sneaker. If you're looking for a versatile and trendy addition to your wardrobe, keep an eye out for these sweet kicks.

"Pale Vanilla" Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS

The sneakers feature a vanilla rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Vanilla leather constructs the uppers, with lightly darker leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is even darker and is prominently displayed under the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo. Vanilla Jordan branding can be found on the tongues and also on the insoles.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Pale Vanilla” will be released sometime during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]