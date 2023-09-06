Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Red Stardust” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is a cool pair of sneakers. They’re not too high or too low, just right in the middle. These shoes are special because they have unique colors and styles. You can find Air Jordan 1 Mid SE in lots of colors like red, blue, or black. Some even have cool patterns and designs. This means you can pick the one you like best! They’re comfy to wear all day. The inside is soft, and your feet will feel nice and cozy.

These sneakers are great for many activities. You can wear them to play basketball or just for walking around. They’re durable, so they won’t easily get messed up. A big star logo is on the side, which makes them look even cooler. People will notice your awesome shoes when you wear them! In summary, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is a stylish and comfortable pair of sneakers that come in lots of colors and patterns. They’re great for sports or everyday wear, and the big star logo adds extra style points. Get a pair and step up your shoe game!

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Drive x Drake’s NOCTA “White” Release Details

“Red Stardust” Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red stardust rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with red stardust leather overlays. A shiny Nike Swoosh matches the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, as well as the lace dubrae. Red stardust laces and Jordan branding on the tongue complete the design. It’s important to note that the sneakers will be releasing in a women’s exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Red Stardust” is releasing during the holiday season of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Game Royal” Officially Revealed

[Via]