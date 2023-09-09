Air Jordan 1 Mid “Varsity Royal” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a popular sneaker known for its timeless design and everyday comfort. It's a favorite choice for both sneakerheads and casual wearers alike. One noteworthy release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid was the "Varsity Blue" colorway. This edition added a fresh and vibrant touch to the classic silhouette. The use of bold blue hues made it stand out, and it quickly became a sought-after style for those looking to make a fashion statement.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid boasts a straightforward high-top design, making it easy to pair with various outfits. It's all about keeping your feet comfortable and looking stylish while doing so. In a nutshell, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a must-have sneaker, and the "Varsity Blue" colorway brought a dose of excitement to the collection. Whether you're hitting the court or just strolling around town, these sneakers have got your back while keeping you in style. Keep an eye out for this iconic shoe and its various striking colorways.

"Varsity Royal" Air Jordan 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A royal blue leather constructs the base of the uppers and black leather overlays complete the color scheme. A royal blue Air Jordan Wings logo is found above the black Swoosh, and black laces complement the sneakers. Finally, a royal blue Jumpman can be found on the black tongue and also on the insoles. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in an iconic colorway that people will definitely love.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Varsity Royal” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

