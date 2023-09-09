Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti” Release Details

The Nike LeBron 4 is a classic basketball sneaker that made its debut in 2006, capturing the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and LeBron James fans alike. Known for its combination of style and performance, the LeBron 4 has remained a beloved silhouette over the years. One notable release of the Nike LeBron 4 was the "Graffiti" colorway. This eye-catching design added a splash of creativity to the lineup. With graffiti-inspired patterns and bold colors, it made a strong fashion statement.

However, it's important to note that this particular colorway was quite limited, with only 250 pairs released, making it a sought-after collector's item. The LeBron 4 features a mix of materials in its construction, offering both durability and comfort on and off the court. Its sleek design, with a prominent LeBron James logo on the tongue, has made it a timeless classic in the world of sneakers. In summary, the Nike LeBron 4 is a legendary sneaker, and the "Graffiti" colorway, though rare, added a unique twist to its legacy. Whether you're a basketball enthusiast or a sneakerhead, the LeBron 4 is a must-have for your collection.

"Graffiti" Nike LeBron 4

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a thick midsole that features a black-and-white graffiti design. White Foamposite constructs the uppers with white straps over the black laces to lock your feet in. A black strap that features LeBron James branding and a red/white Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Overall, these sneakers carry on the long legacy of LeBron, and sneakerheads will be happy an old pair is coming back.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

