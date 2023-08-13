Nike Air Max Plus “Marseille” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max Plus is back with a new, cool colorway. The Nike Air Max Plus is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneakerheads since its debut in 1998. With its bold design and groundbreaking Air cushioning technology, the Air Max Plus redefined the sneaker world. The shoe features a gradient upper and a plastic TPU (thermal plastic unit) cage that provides both support and a futuristic look. Its visible Air Max cushioning unit delivers responsive comfort and impact protection.

Marseille, France, is a vibrant coastal city known for its rich history and stunning Mediterranean views. Its coat of arms features a captivating blend of symbolism, with a prominent blue field representing the sea that has played a pivotal role in the city’s identity. This blue is a nod to Marseille’s marine heritage, embodying the essence of its seaside charm. The Nike Air Max Plus “Marseille” takes inspiration from this captivating blue colorway. It also mirrors the coastal city’s connection to the beautiful waters and reveals the spirit of the Mediterranean landscape in a modern sneaker design.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole that has blue-tinted Nike Air bubbles. The upper featured a wavy pattern of white knitted material with prominent streaks of blue. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides. Blue Nike branding is located on the tongue and the Nike “TN” logo can be found on the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Marseille” is releasing at some point this year. The sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

