Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” Drop Details

A vibrant Uptempo.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” Drop Details

The Nike Air More Uptempo, a classic in the sneaker world, is turning heads with its iconic design and vibrant colorways. One standout edition is the "Be True To Her School" colorway, adding a bold statement to the sneaker lineup. This edition boasts a striking black, white, and yellow color scheme, creating a visually appealing contrast. The bold use of colors on the Nike Air More Uptempo "Be True To Her School" reflects the brand's commitment to both style and individual expression.

Sneaker enthusiasts are drawn to the distinctive design of the Air More Uptempo, and the "Be True To Her School" edition takes it up a notch. The black, white, and yellow combination not only enhances the sneaker's visual impact but also pays homage to the classic school spirit aesthetic. Whether you're a collector or simply appreciate a fresh take on a timeless design, the Nike Air More Uptempo in the "Be True To Her School" colorway is a must-have. Step into the streets with confidence, showcasing your style with this iconic and colorful sneaker.

Read More: Top 6 Christmas-Themed Sneakers On Stadium Goods

“Be True To Her School” Nike Air More Uptempo

Nike Air More Uptempo
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an all-white sole with a matching white midsole. Its upper features a black leather base, with more black leather overlays. The iconic "AIR" lettering stands out prominently in a contrasting yellow, adding a bold element. Also, with a combination of premium materials, the "Be True To Her School" edition offers durability and comfort. Whether on the court or on the streets, this version of the Nike Air More Uptempo effortlessly blends style and performance, making it a go-to sneaker this fall for sneakerheads of all kinds.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Be True To Her School
Image via Nike
Nike Air More Uptempo
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Year Of The Dragon” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.