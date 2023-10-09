Nike Air More Uptempo “What The” Coming Soon

The Nike Air More Uptempo, an iconic sneaker known for its bold design, is creating excitement with its upcoming "What The" colorway. In this unique edition, the "What The" treatment merges various color schemes and patterns into one eye-catching shoe. It features a dynamic blend of colors like red, blue, green, and more, creating a striking and unconventional appearance. The Air More Uptempo, renowned for its large "AIR" branding on the sides, combines style and comfort effortlessly. It's a shoe that's been embraced by both basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts.

The "What The" colorway celebrates the sneaker's enduring popularity by pushing the boundaries of design. It's a bold step forward, embracing the essence of Air More Uptempo's legacy while injecting a fresh and eclectic twist. For sneakerheads and fashion aficionados, the Nike Air More Uptempo "What The" promises a thrilling combination of nostalgia and innovation. With its unique color fusion, it's sure to be a standout addition to the sneaker scene, reinforcing the Air More Uptempo's status as a timeless classic with a contemporary twist.

Nike Air More Uptempo "What The"

This pair is released as a GS sneaker, so only grade school sizing will be available. Both sneakers feature a blue rubber sole, with the right featuring a darker navy. White leather constructs the base of both uppers, but that's about all the sneakers have in common. Each pair features its own combination of vibrant colors that stand out. The sneakers will definitely be tough to match an outfit with. Overall, that being said, they definitely make a statement and feature a vibrant colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo “What The” is going to drop on November 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

