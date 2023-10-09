Nike Air Force 1 Low “What The” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, an absolute sneaker classic, is gearing up to drop an intriguing "What The" colorway. This upcoming version offers a blend of distinct colors, creating a visually captivating design that incorporates a mix of blues, reds, and greens, resulting in a dynamic and eye-catching appearance. The Air Force 1 Low has long been admired for its timeless silhouette and comfortable fit, effortlessly combining style and practicality, making it a staple for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike.

The "What The" colorway represents a bold step forward while acknowledging Air Force 1's iconic legacy. It highlights the sneaker's massive popularity and its ability to stay relevant in the ever-changing world of footwear. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike will eagerly anticipate the release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "What The" for its creative use of color to refresh a beloved classic and add a fresh twist to the sneaker scene. This pair is releasing as a GS sneaker, so only grade school sizing will be available.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low LX WMNS “Green Ostrich” First Look

"What The" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature different colors. One features a black rubber sole while the other features a white rubber, with both featuring a white midsole. The left sneaker features a combination of yellow, blue, orange, and purple leather throughout. The right features dark navy, green, orange, and red throughout. The sneakers will definitely be tough to match an outfit with. Overall, that being said, they definitely make a statement and feature a vibrant colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “What The” is going to drop on November 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $95 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Pacific Moss” Release Details

[Via]