Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH “Black/White” Drops Soon

AMBUSH’s sneaker is here.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Air More Uptempo Low is a popular sneaker known for its bold style. It features oversized "AIR" branding on the sides, making a strong fashion statement. This sneaker has been a favorite among sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts for its unique design and comfort. Now, Nike is teaming up with AMBUSH for an exciting collaboration on a "Black/White" colorway of the Air More Uptempo Low. AMBUSH is a renowned fashion brand known for its avant-garde designs and creative collaborations. This partnership promises to bring a fresh and unique perspective to the classic sneaker.

The upcoming "Black/White" colorway is expected to blend AMBUSH's distinctive style with the iconic silhouette of the Air More Uptempo Low. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals are eagerly anticipating this collaboration for its potential to redefine sneaker fashion. In summary, the Nike Air More Uptempo Low is getting a stylish makeover through its collaboration with AMBUSH. The partnership will unveil a "Black/White" colorway that fuses the aesthetics of both brands, producing a must-have sneaker for sneakerhead consumers.

"Black/White" AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low

Nike Air More Uptempo Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole that also extends into the midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike air bubbles, a staple of the Uptempo. Constructed of all-black leather, the uppers feature prominent white accents on the large AIR printing and heel. The laces are also roped and in black with small white accents. The toebox hosts a white Nike Swoosh, while the AMBUSH logo is located on the heel, in white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH “Black/White” is releasing on October 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

AMBUSH
Image via Nike
Nike Air More Uptempo Low
Image via Nike

