New Balance 1700 x Kith “Canada Pack” Officially Unveiled

The New Balance 1700, a classic sneaker known for its comfort and style, is making waves with its latest collaboration alongside Kith on the "Canada Pack." This exciting release features two pairs of sneakers with inverse looks, skillfully combining bold red and clean sail hues. In this collaboration, Kith has infused its unique design perspective into the New Balance 1700 silhouette. The "Canada Pack" stands out with its contrasting colorways, capturing attention with every step.

Both pairs in the "Canada Pack" boast premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, ensuring a top-notch sneaker experience. With the blend of red and sail, these sneakers are versatile enough to complement various styles and occasions. As sneaker culture continues to evolve, collaborations like this one between New Balance and Kith showcase the creativity and innovation that define the industry. The "Canada Pack" is set to be a sought-after addition for sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals alike, as it combines the best of both brands to create something truly special.

"Canada Pack" Kith x New Balance 1700

Image via Kith

One pair features a gum rubber sole with a sail midsole that features red bubbles. A sail suede constructs the uppers, with red accents all over, including the "N" logo and the laces. The other pair features a black rubber sole with the same sail midsole. Also, on that pair, a read suede constructs the uppers with sail accents throughout. Overall, both pairs are meant to symbolize the Canadian flag, as these shoes celebrate Kith’s entry into Canada.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 1700 x Kith "Canada Pack" is releasing on September 25th online. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Kith

Image via Kith

