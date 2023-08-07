Adidas Samba Golf x Kith Officially Unveiled

Introducing the Adidas Samba Golf x Kith collaboration—a highly anticipated sneaker fusion that brings together the iconic Samba silhouette with the streetwear expertise of Kith. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this exciting release, which promises to offer a fresh take on a classic design. The Adidas Samba Golf x Kith showcases a sleek and modern colorway that’s sure to catch the eye of fashion-forward individuals. The signature Samba outsole of these kicks provides the perfect balance of style and performance, making them suitable for both on and off the golf course.

The collaboration with Kith adds a touch of streetwear flair to the traditional Samba, resulting in a unique and covetable sneaker that seamlessly blends fashion and function. As part of Adidas’ commitment to innovation and style, this collaboration with Kith is set to elevate the sneaker game and captivate the hearts of sneaker fans worldwide. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting collaboration, as the Adidas Samba Golf x Kith promises to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Get ready to step up your style and performance with this dynamic and fashion-forward release!

KITH x Adidas Samba Golf

Image via Kith

As you can see, there are two sneakers being released as part of this collaboration. The first features a gum-colored sole that extends into the midsole. Also, the upper is sail-colored leather with darker leather overlays and gold Kith and Adidas branding. The second pair features a sail sole and midsole with green accents. Finally, both sneakers feature “KITH CLASSICS” in gold print, next to the Adidas 3 stripes. As golf shoes, both sneakers feature grooved soles that allow for maximum traction on the course.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Adidas Samba Golf x Kith is releasing on August 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Kith

Image via Kith

