Raekwon and Ghostface Killah reunited at Madison Square Garden for a video promoting the upcoming New York Knicks x Kith streetwear campaign. For the clip, the Wu-Tang Clan legends freestyle Knicks-themed bars.

“Ayo Knick lovers, here’s a bonus/ The largest rap group opened doors, seize the moment/ Freeze, we started in Lee’s, half-moons to Romans/ Gold on the dental, shooting stars, street diplomas,” Ghostface begins the freestyle. “In Kith labels dunking on you like Starks did to Jordan and Grant.”

INDIO, CA – APRIL 10: Recording artists Ghostface Killah (L) and Raekwon pose backstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The highly-anticipated capsule will be available on November 12 through Kith’s website, as well as its brick-and-mortar locations.

In honor of the release, the Knicks will be celebrating with Kith Night at the Garden on Friday as the team takes on the Detroit Pistons. For the game, the Knicks will debut new City Edition Uniforms which were designed by Kith. Pieces from the capsule will be available at the stadium.

“We are proud to present Kith Night at Madison Square Garden this Friday, November 11. Kith and the New York Knicks have partnered to host a special experience during their game against the Detroit Pistons,” the brand wrote in a message on Instagram.

The statement continued: “This game will debut the team’s new City Edition Uniforms and court, which we designed. We will also be releasing our Kith for Knicks 2022 Collection 1-day early with a pop-up inside MSG, in addition to other surprises we have planned for those who attend.”

The new collection will be the second time that the Knicks and Kith have teamed up.

Check out Raekwon and Ghostface Killah’s video for the New York Knicks x Kith streetwear campaign below.

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah – 3/3 pic.twitter.com/mVRUo3u2ZA — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) November 7, 2022

