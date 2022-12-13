Ghostface Killah Returns With Limited “Killah Christmas” Album
Don’t expect warm and fuzzy holiday tracks on this one as Ghostface brings you his version of Christmas rhymes.
‘Tis the season to receive holiday releases from your favorite artists. This time of the year is usually relegated to Mariah Carey to make millions from one song, but others have long tapped into the holiday spirit. Singers like Chris Brown and Ari Lennox have already released their holiday tracks, and it looks as if Ghostface Killah is joining in with his project, Killah Christmas.
The six-joint effort’s unique arrival is reportedly a limited run, so it’s first come, first serve for fans. It’s unclear when it will no longer be available for purchase, and it was made clear that the project will not make its way to DSPs. Fans who make a purchase will directly download Ghostface’s holiday vibes.
Read More: Raekwon & Ghostface Killah Freestyle At MSG To Promote Knicks x Kith Campaign
For anyone interested in new cuts from Killah, he has several options on his website for purchase. A digital album and physical CD will set you back $50, but a vinyl and digital album bundle will cost you $300. An autographed vinyl bundle is $400, a digital album bundle with a phone call from Ghostface is $850, and the vinyl album with a meet-and-greet bundle is $350.
“Each Vinyl will come with 1 of 5 different 8X10 photos from the exclusive photo shoot for the album. 16X20 Signed Prints will also be available,” the press release stated.
Read More: Ghostface Killah Receives His Flowers For “Purple Hearts” Verse On Kendrick Lamar’s Album
On Instagram, Ghostface gave viewers a firsthand look into his creative process for Killah Christmas. You won’t find caroling or warm fuzzy feelings on this one, but the Wu-Tang icon brings his raw rhymes over productions tailored to his East Coast vibes.
Check out the tracklist for Killah Christmas and visit www. officialghostfacekillah.com to snag the album.
Tracklist
- Holiday Schemin Feat. Nizzle Man (Yapp City )
- Figure it Out
- CL30
- Sweet Violence ( Bob James ) Feat. Raekwon the Chef
- Murder Murder Mery X-Mas
- The Clean Up Feat. Billy Ski-Mask & Reek Da Villian