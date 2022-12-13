‘Tis the season to receive holiday releases from your favorite artists. This time of the year is usually relegated to Mariah Carey to make millions from one song, but others have long tapped into the holiday spirit. Singers like Chris Brown and Ari Lennox have already released their holiday tracks, and it looks as if Ghostface Killah is joining in with his project, Killah Christmas.

The six-joint effort’s unique arrival is reportedly a limited run, so it’s first come, first serve for fans. It’s unclear when it will no longer be available for purchase, and it was made clear that the project will not make its way to DSPs. Fans who make a purchase will directly download Ghostface’s holiday vibes.

For anyone interested in new cuts from Killah, he has several options on his website for purchase. A digital album and physical CD will set you back $50, but a vinyl and digital album bundle will cost you $300. An autographed vinyl bundle is $400, a digital album bundle with a phone call from Ghostface is $850, and the vinyl album with a meet-and-greet bundle is $350.

“Each Vinyl will come with 1 of 5 different 8X10 photos from the exclusive photo shoot for the album. 16X20 Signed Prints will also be available,” the press release stated.

On Instagram, Ghostface gave viewers a firsthand look into his creative process for Killah Christmas. You won’t find caroling or warm fuzzy feelings on this one, but the Wu-Tang icon brings his raw rhymes over productions tailored to his East Coast vibes.

Check out the tracklist for Killah Christmas and visit www. officialghostfacekillah.com to snag the album.

Tracklist