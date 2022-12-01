With Christmas a few weeks away, LVRN is blessing fans with new heat for the holiday season.

The Atlanta-based label and management company unloaded a new holiday-themed compilation project this week to get fans prepared for Christmas. LVRN’s Home For The Holidays 2 arrived in its entirety on Soundcloud today, featuring music from the label’s mainstays.

Summer Walker opens the project with her rendition of “Santa Baby,” while previously released records like “12 Days Of Bhristmas” ft. Westside Boogie and DRAM’s “The Christmas Song” also appear on the tracklist.

Home For The Holidays also boasts new records from dvsn, who unleashed “Let It Snow” on the compilation. Additionally, LVRN also taps Alex Vaughn, Aÿanna, and Baby Tate for some new holiday heat.

Following the release of the project, LVRN debuted a new video to accompany 6lack’s “Ghetto Christmas” single. It seems like the next video from the bunch will be for Summer Walker’s “Santa Baby,” so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Lover Rennaissance is closing out a highly productive year for their roster. Though Summer Walker continues to ride high off of the release of 2021’s Still Over It, we got new projects from several artists on their roster. OVO Sound’s dvsn, who is managed by LVRN, dropped Walking On My Karma in late October. Most recently, Shelley fka DRAM released What Had Happened Was, the 19-song follow-up to his eponymous 2021 album.

Needless to say, LVRN has been working this year but they still provided fans with a bit of Christmas cheer before 2022 closes out. Make sure you check out Home For The Holidays 2 below. Let us know your favorite track on the project in the comments.