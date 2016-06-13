As OVO Sound slowly becomes the Roc-A-Fella of R&B, panty-dripping duo dvsn have established themselves as the secret weapons of this superhuman crew. Comprised of Daniel Daley on the microphone and Paul Jeffries (AKA Nineteen85) behind the boards, dvsn (pronounced division) was properly situated for massive success after their introduction to the world on OVO Sound radio in September 2015. Following that premiere, the Toronto-based duo released their debut EP Sept. 5th to rave reviews from PBR&B heads and Sammy Simpletons alike. Aubrey Graham gave the group their next big look when he featured them on “Faithful” with Pimp C, a standout track off Drizzy’s unavoidable album Views. Math never sounded so good.