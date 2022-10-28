Toronto r&b duo dvsn has been dropping some incredible songs and albums over the last few years. Every single new project delivers a unique flavor, and fans have been looking forward to whatever they have in the tuck. Over the last few weeks, the group has been teasing their latest album, Working On My Karma.

There have been some dope singles in the lead-up to this album, including “Don’t Take Your Love” which had maximalist production and some truly gorgeous singing. The group continues to take themselves to new heights, and that is especially true on this album which is meant to tell a whole story.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE

Just taking a glance at the name of the album and the tracklist, you can see a very obvious throughline. Essentially, the album explores topics of relationships and working on one’s karma in order to make sure you don’t get screwed over in a similar fashion to how you’ve done others.

These themes are packaged into a beautiful album that has some truly amazing instrumentation. dvsn know exactly what they are doing in the production department, and this is yet another expertly produced album that provides a great playground for the vocals. It’s a raw yet honest look into relationships that we believe fans will appreciate.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

With this project, dvsn opt to do things on their own, at least for the most part. There are only two features in total, with the first coming from BLEU on the opening track “Last Time.” The other feature is from Jagged Edge on “What’s Up.” Both features are used well and only complement the album.

You can stream the album on Apple Music and Spotify, down below. As always, let us know what you think of this effort, in the comments section.

Tracklist: