Since forming in 1995, Jagged Edge has become among the more successful R&B groups in the music industry. The Grammy-nominated group has released seven studio-albums, five of which topped the US R&B charts. Their second album “J.E. Heartbreak” certified 2x Platinum in the US and featured the chart topping single “Let’s Get Married”. Jagged Edge has collaborated with numerous big-name artists and producers including Jermaine Dupri, Ja Rule, Nelly, Ludacris, Trina, Big Boi, John Legend, Ashanti, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Jim Jonsin, Da Brat, Nas, Gucci Mane, Bow Wow, and several others. Their most recent album titled “The Remedy” dropped in 2011. The group has not announced plans for an upcoming project.