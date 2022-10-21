dvsn is one of the best r&b duos out right now. The group is currently signed to OVO, and next week, they will be releasing a brand-new project called Working On My Karma. That said, it only makes sense that they would come through with some singles to help promote the album. On Friday, that is exactly what they did with the track “Don’t Take Your Love.”

As you will hear down below, this track contains beautiful and grand production. This maximalist approach does wonders for the group, and as you will hear, the vocals are just as powerful. It’s a great track from dvsn that should get fans excited about the new project.

Working On My Karma drops on October 28th, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates pertaining to the project. As always, let us know what you think of the track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’d do anything to please you girl

I’d even pull a yeezy and move

Across the street so I could see you girl

How many times could I repeat it girl