With less than a week until Christmas has come and gone for another year, there’s little time for you to finish all the festive holiday prep that comes with December. Luckily, R&B artists in particular have been generously sharing new songs for your listening pleasure while you shop, bake, and decorate away.

Chris Brown, Ari Lennox, and Sevyn Streeter are among those who have given us covers and originals so far. Now, it’s Summer Walker’s turn to shine with her take on “Santa Baby.”

The song first made its debut earlier this month on LVRN’s Home For The Holidays 2 compilation album. Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, dvsn, Eli Derby, and DRAM are among other artists who contributed.

Additionally, we hear Walker’s voice once more on the project. She and 6LACK came together to create a “Ghetto Christmas” song. In the time since arriving, it’s earned over 1.5M streams on Spotify alone.

On Monday (December 19), the Atlanta native and her label shared the “Santa Baby” music video. In it, the Still Over It songstress sits in a cozy room with lit trees and fake snow surrounding her.

“Santa baby, just slip a Sable under the tree for me / Been an awful good girl / Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight,” Walker’s voice rings out on the first verse.

While the “No Love” artist’s fans are certainly revelling in the Christmas cheer she’s brought them, she has some celebrating of her own to do. According to recent reports, the 26-year-old is due to give birth to twins any day now.

Stream Summer Walker’s “Santa Baby” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, check out LVRN’s Home For The Holidays 2 compilation album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think of all the fun I’ve missed

Think of all the fellas that I haven’t kissed

Next year I could be just as good

If you’ll check off my Christmas list

