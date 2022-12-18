The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.

Initially, it looked as though the Atlanta native had met her match in the equally goofy Larry. She provided fans with plenty of exciting updates early on. Additionally, she even channelled her inner Rihanna by performing in some sultry maternity outfits.

Summer Walker performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

However, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse in recent months. As her pregnancy nears its end, Walker revealed via social media in November that she’s single again. At the time she had nothing bad to say about her ex. What she did specifically mention is that she refuses to tolerate certain things in a relationship.

In the following days, the “No Love” songstress proved that she and Larry are still friends on Instagram. In the clip, she tells her unborn child’s father to consider joining OnlyFans after seemingly getting a DM soliciting him for X-rated activities.

Since then, she’s kept relatively quiet in regard to her love life. However, she has been sharing stunning maternity photos that have Walker’s 4.9 million followers praising her beauty.

Her official due date remains unknown, but it seems that Erykah Badu may have given us a hint that the baby’s coming soon on her own IG page. As you may recall, the industry legend was present when the Over It artist gave birth for the first time a few years ago.

“Peace peace… MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE,” the Dallas native wrote earlier this weekend. “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins.”

Additionally, Badu said, “@pumacurry I’m so proud of [you] and I really really like you. A doula must be like water. Follow your instincts. – Mama Badoula – (We are listening to alpha wave [frequencies] on noise cancellation.”

Seeing as Walker has since posted selfies with her dear friends on her Story, it’s all but officially confirmed we’ll have two new celebrity babies to adore very soon.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Summer’s birth.

