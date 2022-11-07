When Summer Walker shared the news of her second pregnancy with the world earlier this year, the Atlanta-born singer’s most loyal fans were pleased to hear that she would have a second chance at happiness following her tumultuous first go at starting a family with producer London on da Track.

Though she’s been looking happier than ever in recent months as she embraces her growing bump, internet sleuths couldn’t help but notice an absence of her boyfriend, LVRD Pharoh, or Larry, from her social media pages. When she had had enough of the inquiries about her relationship, Walker confirmed on Sunday (November 6) that she’s single again.

Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)

“Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single,” the soon-to-be mother of two wrote. “It’s no hard feelings. Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate.”

Walker continued, “We’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life. He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event.” She also noted that she has no place to remove the face tattoo she has of Larry’s name.

“I still have hella love for him,” she dished to curious followers before calling out those who have been hating on her for having two children with two different men – neither of whom she married.

“I could’ve been married to either one of my child’s fathers, it’s just certain things I won’t tolerate but NOTHING was a mistake. I wanted all my children by the age of 25 on PURPOSE and did that,” she concluded her rant. “They’re perfect, beautiful, and make me happier than I could ever be. But 95% of y’all in the same predicament or worse so save it.”

In the hours since the reactions have begun pouring in, Walker has been doing her part to prove that she and Larry truly are on good terms. The Still Over It songstress shared a video of her and her ex talking about an alleged sexual proposition that he received in his Instagram DMs that would earn him some money.

“Whoever was trying to pay, it’s good as f*ck,” the 26-year-old says from behind the camera. “I think $200 is worth it.” As LVRD Pharoh asks her to cut the camera, she continues to egg him on, saying, “No, this is hilarious. Go get the money, become an OnlyFans man!”

“I could really make some millions real quick,” her ex teased back, seemingly pondering the idea.

In other news, this weekend also saw the delivery of the remix of Ciara and Summer Walker’s “Better Thangs,” featuring GloRilla. Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

