LVRD Pharoh
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Welcomes Twins: "I'm So Proud Of Myself"The R&B starlet revealed that her co-parent, Larry, was by her side through the exhausting but empowering experience.ByHayley Hynes38.2K Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Encourages Second BD Larry To Join OnlyFans After Their SplitThe "Still Over It" singer addressed online speculation that her and LVRD Pharoh have gone their separate ways over the weekend.ByHayley Hynes10.3K Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker's Man Lvrd Pharoh Calls Out BBMAs Over Doja Cat's R&B WinsAward shows continue to nominate Doja Cat for R&B awards, despite the internet's complaints.ByHayley Hynes4.8K Views
- GramSummer Walker Gets Love Note From Lvrd Pharoh For Her BirthdayHe posted several pictures, and in his lengthy caption, he added, "I’ve never [been] soulfully invested mentally, spiritually or emotionally to a vessel or being like I am to you."ByErika Marie8.9K Views
- GramSummer Walker's BF Seemingly Responds To Viral Kevin Gates VideoKevin Gates became a trending topic this week after fans claimed that the rapper made Summer Walker uncomfortable in the club.ByAron A.82.9K Views
- GramSummer Walker Shares Photo Dump Of Baby Bubbles 1st BirthdayThe singer's boyfriend LVRD Pharoh, posed in photos alongside Summer and her mini-me.ByErika Marie4.2K Views
- GramSummer Walker & Boyfriend LVRD Pharoh Get Face Tattoos Of Each Other's NamesThey're locked in and in love, and they have similar tattoos to prove it. The singer's fans have stormed social media with reactions.ByErika Marie21.9K Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Jokes About Making OnlyFans In Twerk Video With BoyfriendThe singer's boyfriend Lvrd Pharoh was thoroughly enjoying the view.ByErika Marie13.7K Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Brags About New Romance: "It's New & It's Nice"Following her breakup with London On Da Track, the R&B singer is loving life with her new man.ByErika Marie3.7K Views