Summer Walker’s Dating History: From London On Da Track To Rico Recklezz

It isn't easy showing off your romances as a celebrity, but Summer Walker doesn't mind giving fans a peek at her personal life. From high-profile links with industry figures to brief flings that stirred up social media drama, Walker's relationships have fueled both some of her most emotional music. She’s turned personal experiences into hit records, with albums like Over It and Still Over It chronicling the highs and lows of her romantic life. Along the way, she’s been linked to producer London on Da Track, rapper LVRD Pharaoh, actor Lil Meech, and more recently, Coop Cashington and Rico Recklezz.

Whether it’s matching tattoos, cheating scandals, or cryptic Instagram posts, Walker’s relationships have always kept fans talking. We're taking a look at the men who have been romantically linked to the chart-topping hitmaker star and how they’ve influenced her journey.

To call Summer Walker and London on da Track's relationship tumultuous would be an understatement. The Atlanta-based producer was a major force behind her breakout success, serving as the executive producer of Over It. Their romance, which began around 2019, seemed like a match made in musical heaven at first, but it quickly spiraled into public drama, social media spats, and bitter co-parenting struggles.

Initially, fans saw them as a power couple, but even in the early days, there were signs of trouble. Rumors of breakups and makeups swirled, with Walker often posting cryptic messages about love and betrayal. In 2020, Walker confirmed she was pregnant with London’s child, and while some thought this might stabilize their relationship, it only intensified their issues. She accused him of being an absent father, both to their daughter and to his children from previous relationships. Meanwhile, London’s other exes spoke out, backing Walker’s claims and calling him a “deadbeat."

By the time Still Over It dropped in 2021, Walker had turned her pain into music. The album featured multiple songs aimed directly at London, most notably “4th Baby Mama,” where she questioned his parenting and character. The album served as a cathartic breakup letter, and Walker made it clear she had no plans to reconcile. By 2021, Walker would find a new love, and soon, would welcome more children into the world.

LVRD Pharaoh (2021-2022)

After her highly publicized split from London on Da Track, Summer Walker stepped into a new chapter with rapper LVRD Pharaoh—real name Larry Lambert. The relationship began quietly in late 2021 but quickly became a spectacle when the couple revealed matching face tattoos of each other’s names. For many, it was a surprising move, especially given how fresh the romance appeared to be. The tattoos marked a turning point in how invested both seemed. Walker got “Larry” inked near her left eye, while Pharaoh tattooed “Summer” near his right. The gesture set social media ablaze with opinions, especially from fans who were still digesting her recent breakup with London.

Additionally, the couple shared intimate glimpses of their relationship online, often posting romantic videos and photos. Walker described him as a calming presence and someone who treated her with care—a stark contrast to the chaos she’d endured previously. Despite the public affection, the relationship didn’t last. In 2022, Summer confirmed they had split, citing no hard feelings. In December of that same year, she gave birth to their twin boys. She made it clear that Pharaoh had done nothing wrong and emphasized that she still had love for him as a person.

Lil Meech (March 2023 – December 2023)

Walker’s brief relationship with BMF star Lil Meech began in mid-2023 and unraveled just as fast as it went public. What started as flirty exchanges and cozy sightings quickly turned into one of the internet’s most chaotic celebrity flings. The two confirmed their relationship with affectionate videos, and fans initially embraced the pairing—until the rumors started swirling.

Their romance hit a wall when Meech was accused of cheating, a claim that gained traction after a viral Ring camera video allegedly showed him entering another woman’s home. The footage was damning, and though Meech tried to brush it off, Walker didn’t let it slide. She addressed the drama head-on, taking to social media to shame the behavior. The breakup played out in real time on Instagram Stories and Twitter threads, with Walker making it clear she was done.

Coop Cashington (April 2024 – Unknown)

It was rumored that in the Spring of last year, Walker was tied to adult film content creator Coop Cashington. Very little is known about the duration of this purported romance, as there wasn't much posted about the pair. However, by early 2024, signs of the relationship had quietly disappeared. Social media lit up after people who claimed to have worked with Cashington came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Soon, several rumors began to spread about his personal life, leaving his name entangled in viral drama. Then, Walker and Cashington called it quietly called it quits. No messy public fallout or shade-throwing followed—just silence. If anything, this chapter reflected a more mature Summer, possibly reserving parts of her personal life for herself instead of the timeline.

Rico Recklezz (Late 2024 – Present)