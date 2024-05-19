Lil Meech Reveals Reason For Summer Walker Breakup

Lil Meech says he and Summer Walker grew apart over the course of their relationship but he's still got love for her. Appearing on The Og Talk Podcast, Meech discussed his highly publicized relationship with the singer. In doing so, he explained of their split: "It was just, we just grew apart. I still got love for Summer, you know? She's a good girl. No bad blood, no nothing."

When RapTV shared a clip of the remarks on Instagram, many fans in the comments section brought up the rumors he was unfaithful in their relationship. "Bruh, but the fact is he cheated on her multiple times," one user wrote. "Got him going on a bar with two other on a tweet. Got snaps of it it captured on my story. Like dude be real be a gentleman." Others brought up the viral excuse he had for one instance in which he claimed to have been helping his cousin bring home groceries. "I can’t help my cousin bring in the groceries?" one top comment reads.

Lil Meech & Summer Walker Attend BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Lil Meech and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Rumors about Meech and Walker beginning to date kicked off back in April 2023. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 BET Awards. By August of the same year, cheating accusations began swirling online and the two seemingly split. However, in November, Meech made a remark about his girl being pregnant which many fans took to mean Walker. He later clarified on The Morning Hustle that the comments were taken out of context. “No, I don’t got no baby [on the way],” Meech explained. “…Yeah I was playing on that video… They took a video of me playing around and made it into something. It wasn’t something.”

Lil Meech Discusses Summer Walker Relationship

