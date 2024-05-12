Lil Meech Invites His Mom & Grandmother To Strip Club For Mother's Day

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 11: Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Lucille Flenory attend "BMF" Season Finale Watch Party at Slush on May 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

This is definitely an odd venue to celebrate Mother's Day at, but if Lil Meech's family is having fun, who are we to judge?

Sometimes, Lil Meech goes viral for a clowned workout video, but other times, he goes a wild extra mile to celebrate his family. Moreover, he recently took his mother and grandmother to what seems like a strip club, and provided some videos of the fam at the venue. Overall, it's hard to tell whether they're really having a good time or not, but it's at least an odd and bizarre thing to witness as this holiday takes a more lewd turn. Of course, a lot of folks debated whether this was appropriate, funny, or even possible in the comments section of the Instagram post below, and we'll let you marinate on it before your conclusion in our own comments section further down.

Perhaps we shouldn't be so surprised at Lil Meech's decision given his celebrity lifestyle and what he flaunts online, something that he could've been even more engrained in if he decided to pursue a music career. "I was there for like eight hours trying to figure out what to say and I realized this ain’t for me," he told AllHipHop of his attempts during a recent interview. “I love music, I have an ear for it, but being in front of the mic, that’s not where I shine. [Acting] is all about hard work, dedication, and really soaking in everything around you. You’ve got to have tough skin in both industries, but for me, acting became the clearer path."

Lil Meech (Apparently) Takes Mom & Grandma To Strip Club For Mother's Day

Elsewhere, Lil Meech is also dealing with a lot of rumors surrounding his love life, including a mystery woman that he posed with on IG recently. Fans may remember how the Summer Walker relationship turned out, one that saw a lot of gossip, drama, and speculation dogging them at all turns. As such, many social media viewers and fans expressed skepticism at even more tea coming down the pipeline. But we can't say that a lot of folks don't sip on it every time.

Meanwhile, Lil Meech is balancing that out with more positive emotions, such as the possibility of his father's early release from prison. He's looking forward to that possible freedom, and is ready to welcome Big Meech back with open arms. Let's just see whether he'll be as open to hitting up a strip club. Maybe for Father's Day sometime in the future?

