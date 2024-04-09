Lil Meech Clowned For Viral Workout Video

Lil Meech is facing plenty of jokes on social media after sharing a video of himself working out. In the clip, Meech grins through the pain while getting through an exercise, prompting ridicule online. “N***a look like Queen Latifah from Set It Off,” one user on Twitter remarked. Another joked: “Look at meech working out like a bad b*tch.” More left behind numerous laughing emojis.

Other fans came to Meech’s defense. “Making fun of somebody working out the reason yall bad built now! lock in,” one wrote. Another added: “It’s a hard workout thats def the appropriate face.”

Read More: Lil Meech Claims His Woman Is Pregnant, Fans Assume It Might Be Summer Walker

Lil Meech Attends "BMF" Season 3 Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Starz Series "BMF" Season 3 at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Meech previously made headlines, last week, by discussing why he decided against pursuing a career in music. “I was there for like eight hours trying to figure out what to say and I realized this ain’t for me,” Lil Meech admitted to AllHipHop. “I love music, I have an ear for it, but being in front of the mic, that’s not where I shine.” He also reflected on the "hard work" and "dedication" it takes to make it in acting. “It’s all about hard work, dedication, and really soaking in everything around you. You’ve got to have tough skin in both industries, but for me, acting became the clearer path,” Meech said.

Lil Meech Hits The Gym

Meech currently stars on the hit series, BMF, which is also his breakthrough role. During the aforementioned interview, he also reaffirmed his commitment to acting as the career path he’s planning on sticking with. As for his personal life, he was previously in a relationship with Summer Walker. Check out the clip of Meech getting a workout in above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Meech on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Meech Reveals Why He Decided Against A Career In Music

[Via]