Lil Meech Reveals Why He Decided Against A Career In Music

Lil Meech recently explained his decision to focus fully on acting instead of a career in music during an interview with AllHipHop. He told that outlet that he quickly realized hip-hop wasn't for him after getting in front of a mic with nothing to say. Meech currently stars on the hit series, BMF.

“I was there for like eight hours trying to figure out what to say and I realized this ain’t for me,” Lil Meech admitted. “I love music, I have an ear for it, but being in front of the mic, that’s not where I shine.” He also reflected on what it takes to make it in acting. “It’s all about hard work, dedication, and really soaking in everything around you. You’ve got to have tough skin in both industries, but for me, acting became the clearer path,” Meech said.

Lil Meech Attends Premiere Of "BMF" Season 3

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Lil Meech attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Starz Series "BMF" Season 3 at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 29, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Meech further reiterated that he's fully committed to acting. “This is what I know. This is what I’m supposed to be doing. Once I started getting comfortable in the first and second seasons, I knew that I could handle my job. Not just do the role, but embody it,” he said. “I want people to know that I really went to acting school and buckled down and focused. This is something I really want to do. This is not something that I am just trying. I wanted to show people that I could really act.”

Lil Meech Reveals Why He Didn't Commit To Rapping

Following his success on BMF, Meech landed a guest role on the second season of Euphoria on HBO. He was also previously in a relationship with Summer Walker, although the two infamously split back in July of 2023. Check out his full interview with AllHipHop above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Meech on HotNewHipHop.

