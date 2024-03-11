Lil Meech Has Fans Buzzing As He Poses With New Mystery Woman

Last year, Lil Meech and Summer Walker had not one, but two high-profile breakups. The couple seemingly finally called it quits for good back in December but that hasn't stopped fans from associating them with each other in the months since. Much of that had to do with pregnancy rumors that have been completely unsubstantiated even though they keep emerging. Meech himself didn't do much to help the situation when he commented that his woman was pregnant, leading to rampant speculation that he was talking about Walker.

Last month, Meech got caught up in another far more hilarious controversy. A video of him made the rounds online where he walks into a woman's house, but he had an explanation. He claimed online that she was his cousin and he was just helping her carry in the groceries. Despite the claim, many fans still speculated he was just deflecting attention away from a mystery woman he was actually seeing. So recently when new pictures of Meech with a mystery woman started making the rounds, fans speculated if it might be the cousin in question. Check out some of the new pictures below.

Read More: XXXTentacion’s Ex-GF Poses With Lil Meech’s "BMF" Chain

Lil Meech's New Mystery Woman

In the comments, fans have a variety of reactions to the series of pictures. But the main sentiment of the bunch seems to be that the girl does the same pose in almost every photo. "That’s the only pose she knows?" one fan asks. "You can definitely tell she been practicing that pose" and "It’s something about this pose that’s pissing me off" two other commenters joke.

It took until earlier this month for Meech to finally address the pregnancy rumors he helped start. He shared that he has a lot of love for Summer and sees her as a good person, but that they both felt it was time to go their separate way. What do you think of Lil Meech and his new mystery woman? Do you think she's the same girl that he claimed was his cousin a few months ago? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Meech Declares Himself A Mama's Boy

[Via]