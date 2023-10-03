XXXTentacion’s Ex-GF Poses With Lil Meech’s “BMF” Chain

XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, shared a picture of herself on social media, earlier this week, wearing Lil Meech's "BMF" chain. In a follow-up post, she showed a picture of the actor sitting in front of her. She's since removed both posts from her page, however, Akademiks shared them on Instagram, Monday night.

"They acting surprised that a woman moved on with her life off a relationship with a man that died years ago lol, crazy," one user commented. Others brought up Meech's infamous excuse about helping his cousin with groceries when he was accused of cheating on Summer Walker. "N***a can’t even lay in his cousin lap cus he tired from carrying groceries like tf y’all reaching," one wrote, while another joked: "Nothing to see. He’s just helping with groceries."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 11: Geneva Ayala, XXXTENTACION's former girlfriend, attends the "Look At Me: XXXTENTACION" Florida premiere at MDC's Tower Theater Miami on May 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

The scandal with Summer Walker happened over the summer after Ring doorbell footage of him entering a woman’s apartment surfaced on social media. “Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house,” he asked when the clip went viral. “We went to the grocery store, man.” Walker further sparked infidelity rumors when she vented on her Instagram page afterward. “It’s just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the fuck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote on August 1. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.” Check out Geneva Ayala's picture with Lil Meech below.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed back in June 2018 while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida. Three men were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the killing, earlier this year.

