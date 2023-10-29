Summer Walker & Lil Meech Appear To Reconcile In New Footage: Watch

Footage of Summer Walker and Lil Meech together has surfaced on social media, amid rumors of their reconciliation. In one clip, the two can be seen visiting a pumpkin patch on Saturday and in another, they walk through a busy club. The Neighborhood Talk and The Shade Room shared the videos on Instagram.

"This why you can’t be airing out your dirty laundry all the time," one fan commented. Another brought up Walker's ongoing feud with Chrisean Rock. They wrote: "Summer was out here talking about Jayda and Chrisean when she’s literally the personification of the spider man pointing at the other spider man meme."

Summer Walker & Lil Meech Attend The BET Awards

Summer Walker and Lil Meech attend the BET Awards 2023

Walker split with Meech over the summer after seemingly accusing the BMF star of cheating on her. Footage had surfaced online of him entering a woman's apartment from a Ring video doorbell camera. In response, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man.”

Summer Walker & Lil Meech Link Up After Breakup

Regardless of the explanation, Walker still continued to call him out on social media. “It’s just cr*zy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f*ck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote in August. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.” Check out the latest clips of Walker and Meech above, and be on the lookout for further updates on the couple's relationship status on HotNewHipHop.

