Are Summer Walker & Lil Meech Back Together? Social Media Sleuths Say Yes

Summer Walker's fans were rooting for her and Lil Meech's relationship to go the distance when they first got together earlier this year. Unfortunately, much like in her past dating experiences, the mother of three fell victim to alleged cheating, causing her to walk away from the BMF actor. He's been busy looking for a replacement lover in time for cuffing season (apparently to little luck) while Walker has been hinting at using her heartbreak to inspire her next few trips to the studio. Elsewhere, the Still Over It singer has been raising eyebrows with her social media posts about figures like Meech and Chrisean Rock.

The R&B starlet is facing backlash for appearing to poke fun at the Baltimore native's Walmart baby carrier incident. Only a few days into motherhood at the time, Rock failed to use her holder to properly support Junior's delicate neck while out at the grocery store, subsequently going viral after a stranger posted a video of the troubling moment. At the time, Walker publicly supported Rock, so her diss was confusing for the 23-year-old. However, the Atlanta-born artist didn't seem too apologetic when Chrisean called her out, instead going on to poke fun at Meech in another post on her profile.

Lil Meech Falls Victim to Summer Walker's Trolling

As HipHopDX reports, Walker posted a photo of Meech in a black and pink outfit on her Story earlier this week. Simply showing off her ex with no context would be strange, but the black-haired beauty added her signature humorous touch to the situation by adding vocals of her singing "Danger (Been So Long)" by Mystikal in the background. Now that blogs are reporting that the pair might have stepped out for a dinner together, we think the Southern star's post might've been a hint at reconciliation with her ex.

Exes Seemingly Enjoy Dinner Date Together

