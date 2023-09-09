Summer Walker Talks About Dissing Someone’s Mama In The Studio Again After Lil Meech Split

Fans of Summer Walker have unfortunately watched the Atlanta native struggle through her romantic endeavours throughout the years. She and London On Da Track produced a beautiful daughter, Bubbles together, but ultimately couldn't work through their differences to build a healthy relationship. After healing through that trauma, Walker met Larry, another artist, who's the father of her two twins who were born in late 2022. Despite their best efforts, those two also couldn't make it last, leaving the songbird to enjoy her life as a single woman – until Lil Meech came along.

Walker and the BMF actor were boo'd up for most of the summer months, but according to her, she ultimately grew tired of his cheating ways. The 27-year-old has fallen victim to similar behaviour in the past, and while she initially thought Meech was different from other men, she was left disappointed. Thankfully, Walker is a professional at capitalizing on her pain at this point and has already been joking about heading to the studio to make a record based on her recent breakup online.

Summer Walker Suggests She's Making Music About Her Recent Breakup

On Friday (September 8) afternoon, the "Playing Games" hitmaker posted a video that channels the energy she plans to bring into the studio for her next session. "Me heading to the studio to talk about somebody mama. Jk lmao," Summer wrote in the caption. As you may recall, she previously dissed her first baby daddy's mother on "4th Baby Mama," and it seems Meech's family matriarch might find herself receiving similar treatment.

All jokes aside, Summer Walker hasn't officially confirmed when we'll be hearing her next LP, though we do know she's on the tracklist for Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid, which is due out later this month. Her last full-length project, Still Over It, landed back in late 2021 and remains in rotation for many to this day. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

