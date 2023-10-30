Jayda Cheaves Trolls Summer Walker For Reconciling With Lil Meech As Exes Appear Infatuated

When Summer Walker announced her breakup with Lil Meech a few months ago, she interestingly name-dropped Jayda Cheaves, the mother of one of Lil Baby's children. The shady comment left the socialite feeling unimpressed at the time, though she was able to get her revenge when Walker decided to spin the block herself after being cheated on. "Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn't," the mother of three wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "It was cute though, I wish him the best. Can't do that cheatin stuff."

After a few months apart from her Florida-born beau, it appears Walker had a change of heart. She and Meech spent their Halloweekend together, and neither of them have been shy about showing their rekindled flame off on social media. Some fans are here for the pair putting their differences behind them in favour of a fresh start, but others have been waiting to see in Cheaves would chime in. Thankfully, she dropped by @theshaderoom's comments to show some support, though we're willing to bet it was sarcastic in nature.

Read More: Summer Walker’s Lil Meech Breakup Announcement Gets Backlash For Mentioning Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Has Thoughts on Summer Walker Spinning the Block

"Awwwww ❤️❤️," Cheaves wrote beneath a post showing the Atlanta-based artist and her man in coordinated denim outfits. For her part, the reality starlet previously opened up about trying to make her partnership with Baby work after their split. Unfortunately, she only wound up more hurt by the situation and has since been focused on living her best life as a single mom and business owner.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Continues To Lash Out At Summer Walker Over TikTok Post

Lil Meech Proudly Shows Off His Girl

Keep scrolling to see the cute new photos Lil Meech shared of him and Summer Walker all boo'd up on his Story. Do you think the BMF actor will be able to maintain fidelity with the Still Over It hitmaker back in his life, or is she setting herself up for disappointment again? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

@lilmeechbmf/Instagram Story

@lilmeechmg/Instagram Story

[Via]