Jayda Cheaves Says Her Ex “Shot” Her When She Gave Another Chance, Addresses Pregnancy Rumours

Fame and fortune aren’t as always fun as they appear to be from the outside looking in – Jayda Cheaves knows this all too well. The socialite is most commonly recognized for having a child with Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby. Outside of that, she’s built a name for herself as a socialite and businesswoman. Plenty of exciting opportunities have come Cheaves’ way as a result of the connections in her life over the years. Unfortunately, so has the scrutiny of the public eye. She addressed this during a recent interview with YouTuber Zias, specifically speaking on the pregnancy rumours that have been floating around throughout 2023.

“I think because I just had took a break off the internet,” the mother of one speculated. “I really went missing for a good little minute… Girls, we get in relationships, and we just like forget about ourselves. We totally just fall off the face of the Earth because we get so consumed in a relationship. That is where I was at in my life,” Cheaves confessed. Zias was obviously surprised by news of his friend being romantically involved with someone. However, it quickly became clear she was likely referring to attempting to reconcile with Lil Baby.

Read More: Social Media Suspects Jayda Cheaves Could Be Pregnant

Jayda Cheaves and Zias Discuss Reconciling with an Ex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“I gave my relationship another shot and it shot me,” the reality star said with a laugh. She noted immediately after that using humour to cope is actually a trauma response for her. Despite the heartache, Cheaves still made it clear that she’s ready for love to find her when the time is right. For now, she’s enjoying life as a single woman with her friends.

If there was any reason to speculate about Jayda Cheaves being with child again, it’s certainly dissipated after the internet caught sight of her antics in Tulum this past weekend. On her IG Story, the influencer showed off plenty of her bikini body, and in a sneakily captured video, she and a friend turn up together while twerking on an unknown man on their girl’s trip. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Shakes Her Bikini Booty In Tulum After NSFW Post-And-Delete

[Via]