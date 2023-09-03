Jayda Cheaves Shakes Her Bikini Booty In Tulum After NSFW Post-And-Delete

Accidental Instagram Story posts happen to the best of us, though Jayda Cheaves revealed more than she was bargaining for with her followers this weekend. Seeing as Mercury is currently in retrograde it’s not entirely surprising to find so many malfunctions with technology taking place throughout the news, but at least the reality starlet was able to laugh off the content that accidentally ended up on her profile.

Amid her girl’s trip to Tulum, Mexico, Cheaves shared a screenshot on her Story of a text post reading, “I’m done healing, I need to f**k something tonighttttttttttt!!!!!” It wasn’t long before she took down the NSFW message, but still, sleuths managed to capture screenshots that wound up on blogs. “Sis omgggg, if you don’t hurry and hang with me,” another influencer wrote when reposting Jayda’s Story. “This is me when I’m tipsy!!!! But let me sober up, I’m an angel. But I’ll still f**k sum 🤣🤣🤣.”

Jayda Cheaves Says She’s “Wyling”

Once Cheaves saw that her lusty thoughts are a part of the public’s discourse, she quickly clarified, “I’m wyling. I didn’t mean for the streets to see this 😭😭😭😭😭.” What she did want them to see, it seems, is her BBL shaking away in the sunshine amid her vacation down south before summer ends.

Aside from what ended up on Jayda’s profile, another video of her twerking on an unknown man has landed on DJ Akademiks’ IG page. She and another woman look happy to be dancing together in front of the stranger, who can’t keep his hands off of Lil Baby’s co-parent.

Just Tulum Tingz

If you were Lil Baby, would you be upset about seeing a video of Jayda Cheaves throwing it back on another man? While some are of this opinion, others argue that it’s just karma for the Atlanta native’s past infidelities. Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

