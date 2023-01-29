jayda cheaves
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves Net Worth 2024: What Is Lil Baby's Ex-Girlfriend Worth?Discover Lil Baby's ex Jayda Cheaves' rise to a $4M net worth through entrepreneurship and influence.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves' New Haircut Gets Roasted By Her Own SonIt's not the first time Jayda's son has left fans laughing.By Lavender Alexandria
- LifeJayda Cheaves Too Turnt In Dubai, Socialite Loses A Shoe & Falls On Her Way Home: WatchLil Baby's co-parent is enjoying her time overseas for Dess Dior's birthday.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearJayda Cheaves Serves Body In A Plunging Black Dress & Bikini During Dess Dior's Birthday TripThe Hot Girl Summer antics don't have to end just because fall is upon us.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChinese Kitty Denies Jayda Cheaves Shade: "I Don't Beef Over Clothes"Chinese Kitty says she's "never been a hater."By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearJayda Cheaves' Style Has Chinese Kitty & Asian Doll Arguing Over Who Inspired HerMeanwhile, Cheaves has been continuing her birthday celebrations and minding her business.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Baby And Jayda Cheaves' Son Does Hilarious Drink ChallengeLoyal sipped on soy sauce, lemonade, cranberry juice, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Says Her Ex "Shot" Her When She Gave Another Chance, Addresses Pregnancy RumoursJayda Wayda and YouTuber Zias discussed a few of the recent headlines she's been making while sharing a meal.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJayda Cheaves Shakes Her Bikini Booty In Tulum After NSFW Post-And-DeleteJayda didn't mean to share her lusty thoughts with all 8.6M of her IG followers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer WalkerThe feud continues.By Ben Mock
- MusicSummer Walker Muses On Dating An Alien On Her Instagram StorySummer's new Instagram story has some fans concerned.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearJayda Cheaves' Cheeks Were Out For Carnival In Antigua And Barbuda: PhotosJayda brought Barbie vibes to the tropics with her bright pink feathers.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipLil Baby's Ex Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Summer WalkerJayda Cheaves has made her feelings be known.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsSummer Walker's Lil Meech Breakup Announcement Gets Backlash For Mentioning Jayda Cheaves"Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda," the R&B singer wrote on her Instagram Story, referencing Lil Baby's past infidelity with his co-parent.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSocial Media Suspects Jayda Cheaves Could Be PregnantFans think she could have a little one on the way.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Spotted In Lil Baby's New Music VideoEagle-eyed fans spotted the entrepreneur in Baby's visual for the long-awaited track "Go Hard."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Pop Out At Yet Another Atlanta Hawks GameThe two seem to frequent Hawks game these days, as this follows another courtside appearance from a couple of weeks ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Sit Courtside At Hawks GameThe former couple caused some memes, jokes, and discussion on Twitter when fans saw they were together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves Puts Her Figure On Full Display In A Tiny Bikini, Says "It's Not A Thirst Trap"The 25-year-old's comment section proves that all eyes are on her.By Hayley Hynes