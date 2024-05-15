Jayda Cheaves Apologizes For Seemingly Stolen Swimsuit Design

Earlier this week, Jayda Cheaves took to Instagram to show off a new Waydamin swimsuit, posing in the bright orange flower-inspired bikini. Almost immediately, X user @Chelseaaaah_ accused her of stealing the design from the small Black woman-owned swimwear company Eaunoir Swim. She also pointed out that Jayda was paid to model the brand's Flower Bomb design in 2020.

"It’s a shame that my friend worked so had for business for years just for JAYDA WAYDA TO STEAL HER WHOLE S*** after she was PAID to wear and post my friend’s bikini!!! WEIRDO FLEX,” she wrote. “You really see stuff like this happen all the time with influencers stealing designs from black owned businesses but this is hitting different. My friend @imonlycai literally makes each swimsuit BY HAND and here go Jayda stealing it and sending it to CHINA for production!!"

Jayda Cheaves Admits Eaunoir Swim's Design Was On Her Mood Board

In response, Cheaves took to her Instagram Story, revealing that she had taken inspiration from the design. “Oh it’s NO shade. The girl I promoted back in 2020 was on the mood board for this summer’s swim,” she wrote. “That’s what fashion is about remaking and recreating. It’s no shade at all. I never take offense when I’m on somebody’s mood board, it’s how it go." Her response didn't go over well with fans, and she went on to DM Eaunoir Swim on Instagram to apologize and reveal she wouldn't be selling the bikinis.

“I definitely understand how this made you feel because I’ve been a victim of things like this before & I’d hate to not go about this the right way without taking the accountability as a Black female business owner as well,” she explained. “Maybe one day we can collaborate on something even hotter. Xoxo, sorry again." What do you think of Jayda Wayda apologizing for seemingly stealing a swimsuit design? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

