Jayda Cheaves Too Turnt In Dubai, Socialite Loses A Shoe & Falls On Her Way Home: Watch

For single women, there's no time like a girls' trip to let loose and have fun. Jayda Cheaves is reminding us of that during her time in Dubai with her besties. The group is currently travelling for Dess Dior's birthday celebration, and Cheaves has been having tons of fun showing off her bikini body and designer outfits while out on the town. Following this weekend, a video of the mother of one has been circulating on blogs, showing that she might've had a little too much fun during a recent outing.

In the clip, Cheaves appears to be white girl wasted, wearing only one of her cute pink boots. Thankfully her other shoe wasn't lost – another woman in their party carried it while attempting to help Lil Baby's co-parent make it back home safely. Despite their best efforts to hold her up, Wayda's friends couldn't quite stop her from nearly sliding into the splits in what looks like their hotel lobby.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Serves Body In A Plunging Black Dress & Bikini During Dess Dior’s Birthday Trip

What Happens in Dubai Doesn't Stay There

The blonde beauty was able to laugh off the hilarious moment, though many people in the comments expressed concern for her safety. "I would be so scared to be drunk like that in Dubai, they look you up for anything," one IG user speculated. "Baby you couldn’t pay me to play in Dubai 🥴. Them folks stricter than Judge Judy," another quipped. Before long, Cheaves dropped by to give us an update after her wild night out and address her critics.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves’ Style Has Chinese Kitty & Asian Doll Arguing Over Who Inspired Her

Jayda Cheaves Addresses Drunken Video

"This was lite compared to the things we seen at 5 PALM!" Jayda Cheaves promised haters in @theshaderoom's comments. "Everybody relax. A time was OVERLY had. It feels great to be able to get lit and lt loose overseas," she added. "Dubai is a TIME and isn't what y'all try and make it seem. Finish enjoying your Sunday love bugs." Would you get as lit as Jayda Wayda did in the UAE? Let us know in the comments and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]