Jayda Cheaves’ Style Has Chinese Kitty & Asian Doll Arguing Over Who Inspired Her

Jayda Cheaves revealed in an interview earlier this summer that rekindling with her ex, Lil Baby, didn't work out in her favour. In fact, the socialite compared the situation to getting shot, proving just how emotionally wounded she was by how things ended between them. Though she didn't give specifics, Cheaves has obviously taken time to heal, as she's been noticeably glowing in her recent posts. Amid Fashion Week, the creative has been showing off some of her unique outfits with followers on Instagram.

Many are praising the reality star for always pushing the envelope with her style, but there are a few others in Cheaves' sphere of influence who feel as though they deserve credit for pulling off similar looks first. Chinese Kitty, who was briefly linked to Baby earlier this year, reposted a photo on her Story that shows her modelling an intricate black top similar to one that Jayda recently sported on vacation. "Just know the first girl to wear this but it's cute. Real-life #trendsetter," she wrote.

Asian Doll and Chinese Kitty Seek Credit for Their Influence

Not long after that, Asian Doll also entered the chat looking for her flowers. On her Story, she shared an image captured back in May that sees her wearing a printed pink tank top with cutouts that are far different from what Kitty and Cheaves wore. "I started this s**t 💯," King Von's ex declared, though people in the comments haven't held back on roasting her.

"Here we go with this s**t again! 🥴 WE DONT CAARRREEEEEE!!! Jayda wore it BEST! DASSIT! 😒," one IG user declared in @theshaderoom's comments. "The fact these really just $10 netted dresses from the stripper store with Safety pins off Amazon. Y’all acting like y’all battling about Couture pieces 😭," another person quipped.

Jayda Cheaves Stays in Her Own Lane

Amid all the drama, Jayda Cheaves has seemingly remained totally unbothered. Though she actually turned 26 on September 25, the mother of one has been carrying her birthday celebrations into this weekend, as shown in the stunning photos above. Do you think it's possible Cheaves could've been inspired by Chinese Kitty or Asian Doll's past looks? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

