Chinese Kitty
- TVChinese Kitty & DreamDoll's Drama On "The Impact New York" Is Like Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's, Former SaysKitty's comparison is raising some eyebrows online this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChinese Kitty Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Chinese Kitty's journey in the music industry, her rise to fame, and the factors contributing to her net worth in 2024.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearJayda Cheaves' Style Has Chinese Kitty & Asian Doll Arguing Over Who Inspired HerMeanwhile, Cheaves has been continuing her birthday celebrations and minding her business.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFrench Montana Teases “Coke Boys 6” With Chinx, Max B & More The Boys are back with the sixth installment of their infamous mixtape. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsChinese Kitty Addresses Lil Baby Dating Rumours: "Ain't Nothing Going On"Kitty denied the romance rumours after Baby seemingly shaded her for posting him on her Story.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralLil Baby & Chinese Kitty Spark Dating Rumours After Bowling DateA video of the 27-year-old turning down a fan who asked to perform for him has also been going viral this weekend.By Hayley Hynes