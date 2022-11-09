French Montana is back with brand new music — and this time around, he’s bringing his Coke Boy crew along for the ride. On Monday (November 7), the Bronx rapper took to Instagram to announce the sixth installment of his infamous Coke Boys mixtape series, entitled Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition.

He shared a visualizer of the project — featureng his CB crew members Max B, D Thang, Cheese, Kenzo B, Stove God, T Dot, Ayoub, Chinese Kitty and late rapper Chinx — with his 33.3 million Instagram followers. “It’s lonely at the top if you don’t bring your folks with u,” the Bad Boy rapper shared. “Coke Boys 6 mixtape 12/9.”

French Montana

French teased the project back in October, tweeting, “Who y’all wanna hear on coke boys 6?” The mixtape announcement also comes just five months after the “Unforgettable” rapper released his collaborative LP with Harry Fraud entitled Montega which featured singles “Keep It Real” with EST Gee and Rushmore Pack.

While staying consistent with the music, French has also found time to give back to his community. Last month, the 38-year old star was recognized for helping raise more than $226 million for healthcare in Uganda, as well as his financial support for the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center. The facility is said to be the region’s primary source of healthcare for new and expectant mothers as well as their babies.

He shared the special moment with his Instagram followers, writing, “MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE! Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe.” It’s also been a big year for French on the music charts. Back in August, he hit a historical career high after his 2017 single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee reached RIAA-certified diamond status.

Stream Coke Boys 6 dropping December 9.