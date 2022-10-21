French Montana continues to release new music ahead of his next mixtape, Coke Boys 6. Fans of the Coke Boys series have been waiting for this moment, and as you can imagine, there is a ton of hype surrounding his upcoming string of releases. After dropping a song last week, French is already back for more with a track called “Fenty,” which features NAV.

As you will immediately hear, the song actually begins with NAV who delivers his signature flow. Based on the name of the song, you can probably guess that the lyrics are about various different fashion brands and how these two can afford all of them. French comes in with braggadocios lyrics of his own, and overall, it’s a great addition to the Coke Boys library.

Let us know what you think of this French Montana and NAV collaboration, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

We cop and we ownin’, you drivin’ a lease, we drop a single, go diamond at least

Crib on the West, that guy on the East, shootout with killers and slide with the freaks (Bah-bah-bah)

Three hundred fifty, I charge for the feature, I’m from New York, where they robbin’ the preacher

I ride Bugattis, no Bentleys, you pay for the box, I get neck free