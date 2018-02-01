Free Max B
- MusicFrench Montana Teases “Coke Boys 6” With Chinx, Max B & More The Boys are back with the sixth installment of their infamous mixtape. By Lamar Banks
- NewsMax B & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Join Forces On "So Cold"A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins BIggaveli on "So Cold."By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana & Max B Apparently Skipped Over "Coke Wave 3""Coke Wave 3" has yet to see the light of day.By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Announces Release Date For "Coke Wave 4" With Max BFrench Montana promises no sleep, and plenty of coke for as long as Max B remains imprisoned.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Montana Conferred With Kim Kardashian On "Getting Max B Home From Jail"Did the "Free Max B" movement just gain the upper-hand?By Devin Ch
- MusicMax B Has Been Moved To A Minimum Security PrisonMax B is almost home. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFuture's "Krazy But True" Is The Marriage Of Father Time & Sin"Damn, that's krazy, but it's true."By Devin Ch
- MusicJim Jones Makes Peace Offering To Max B, Plays His Music In Concert"Free Max B."By Devin Ch
- MusicMax B Associate Shuts Down Rumor That He Was Released From PrisonMax B was unfortunately not freed yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrench Montana Says Max B Will Be Released From Prison This YearFrench Montana says the incarcerated rapper will be freed later this year. By Aron A.