Max B Says He Didn't Approve Of Jim Jones Diss Track Playing During Show

Max B Downplays Performance Jim Jones Diss Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Max B attends Max B Welcome Home Dinner on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Max B got a call about performing "We Sip Grand Cru," and he said he didn't intend to specifically allude to its Jim Jones disses.

Max B has been getting back into his career since his release from prison, even if every single move doesn't go by smoothly. For one, he recently performed his track "We Sip Grand Cru" during a club event, a song which includes some disses against Jim Jones.

In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can hear Max Biggaveli explain why he performed the track. An unidentified person made the call. Most importantly, he shut down the notion that he intentionally meant to diss Capo, which lines up with his previous interest in squashing their beef. The reasons for the performance, though, remain kind of vague.

"That ain't me, that s**t wasn't me," Max remarked. "When I went in the club, I had two whole other records that wasn't even in that chapter. The n***a [Funk] Flex said he don't got no records. He only got 'Pin The Tail.' I said, 'Alright.' We was only doing one, maybe two songs. The n***a did two hooks of 'Pin The Tail,' and then played 'Grand Cru.' [...] I ain't know what was going on. [...] I'm not the DJ, I'm not trying to diss... I don't even know the words to that old s**t. [...] Go send the motherf***ing message up... I'm not out here disrespecting nobody's lady, it was a different time. To anybody who I've offended, I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart. But it wasn't a diss for nobody."

Max B Jim Jones Diss

All in all, it seems like there wasn't the best communication here between Funk Flex and Max. We will see if the Dipset member responds to this performance or to his former rival's efforts to bury the hatchet. He hasn't popped out thus far, but we'll see.

Max B and Jim Jones' beef dominated social media thanks to some recent bot activity. With these new developments, the story grows more complicated. But at least we now know that this wasn't an intentional diss and that the Coke Wave 3.5 MC is trying to push more positivity these days. Hopefully for his next performance, he can curate his own setlist himself.

