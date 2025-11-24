No More Tricks - Song by Max B

It's been an eventful and busy couple of weeks since Max B got of prison and that includes recording new material for his next album.

Max B has been posting to his social media constantly over the last couple of weeks. A lot of his uploads have been from his recording studio as he aims to remind everyone of his talents. He's teased a potential Coke Wave 3 project, his mixtape series with close friend, French Montana . However, it seems Max B is also working on his solo material. "No More Tricks," out as of today, is the lead single for Public Domain 07: The First Purge. That's actually another series he has in discography, with the first entry dating back to 2006. "No More Tricks," which features a nice guitar-laced groove and slick flows from Max, is only a minute and change. But it is a nice little reminder of how much he's got in the tank for this comeback in-progress.

