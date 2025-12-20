Team Roc Lawyer Accuses Tony Buzbee Of Defamation In $25 Million Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee's legal action against the wide world of Jay-Z, which stems from a dropped Diddy lawsuit, continues to spiral out of control. Not only is he continuing legal action over alleged defamation, but he's facing similar accusations from Team Roc lawyer Marcy Croft.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, the Roc Nation-affiliated attorney is suing Buzbee for defamation for $25 million. She alleges that he launched a smear campaign on the Internet that attempted to destroy her reputation and career by alleging crimes like illegally soliciting clients, obstruction of justice, intimidation, and bribes. Croft called them all baseless and malicious.

Furthermore, she claimed that this stems back to December of last year, when a former Buzbee client named Jose Maldonado sought a free evaluation from Croft concerning how Tony's law firm handled client funds. Marcy Croft says she didn't pursue the claims and cut contact, later theorizing that Maldonado began an entrapment strategy by going back to Tony Buzbee's firm.

Allegedly, Buzbee accused Croft of offering former clients $10K to sue him and running an illegal lawsuit solicitation scheme. Her lawsuit claims that this was all in order to distract from Tony Buzbee's other legal issues amid mounting pressure from current and former clients. He has reportedly not yet responded in court.

Tony Buzbee Lawsuit

According to Complex, Marcy Croft's lawsuit against Tony Buzbee appeared in Texas federal court on Wednesday (December 17). She filed a similar suit against him in Mississippi in March, and Buzbee spoke to the publication about all this chaos.