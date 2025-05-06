Jay-Z is not going to rest until he receives some sort of justice for the "false, malicious lie" that was Tony Buzbee's lawsuit. He and the controversial attorney have been going back and forth in court since the rape filing was dropped in February. Hov has been trying to sue back for defamation since March.

But this month, the rap icon has come forward with some new dirt on Buzbee in this amendment. Part of it includes the mega financial losses he's suffered thanks to the damning but untrue allegations. According to the new filing, Jay-Z claims to be out a whopping $200 million overall per documents obtained from Live Bitez.

That comes in the form of contracts within the sports and entertainment realms, a personal credit line and loan. The former two would have brought him in a minimum of $20 million. However, as the documents claim, "The full fee would have been many millions higher had the contract been performed." As for the credit line it would have been $55 million. Finally, the loan was going to be $115 million.

Overall, fans of Jay are cheering him on for going after Tony Buzbee. "That’s right jay ! Run me my money !!!!" Another goes, "defamation case. They better leave Shawn Carter alone! Smh." "Good! I hope Tony gets disbarred! Then hopefully it will help unc Shannon too."

Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee

Jay's claims about financial loss date back to a week after the suit from the anonymous woman was dropped as well. Per HipHopDX, he referenced the same $20 million tied to sports contracts in another filing. "Mr. Buzbee’s actions undermined my relationship, and my company Roc Nation’s relationship, with other businesses in the sports and entertainment space."

It went on to add, "We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events. After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship."